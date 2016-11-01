Wells Fargo sends mobile unit to assist customers affected by Hurricane Matthew

Wells Fargo said Tuesday that it has deployed its Mobile Response Unit to provide housing recovery assistance to North and South Carolina customers affected by Hurricane Matthew.
The unit will be located at 2320 W. 5th St., in Lumberton from Tuesday through Nov. 19. It’s open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m on weeks days, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Mortgage customers can also receive disaster assistance at Wells Fargo mortgage offices at 2775 N. Elm St. in Lumberton and 4924 Morganton Rd. in Fayetteville.
The mobile unit is a 75-foot, generator-powered “office on wheels” with private offices, computers and a cellular data feed. Specialized employees can provide in-person assistance.
“Our thoughts are with the communities impacted by Hurricane Matthew,” Hugh Rowden, Wells Fargo’s government and community relations director for the Southeast region, in a statement. “We are reaching out to our customers living in these communities and opening the doors of our Mobile Response Unit to help them recover as quickly as possible.”
The unit is coming to the Carolinas from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where recent floods caused extensive damage.
Here are other ways Wells customers can get help:
▪ Mortgage customers in the Carolinas, Georgia, and Florida affected by the floods can call the Wells Fargo Disaster Assistance Team at 888-818-9147.
▪ Other Wells customers can call 800-TO-WELLS (1-800-869-3557).
▪ Go online for assistance at www.wellsfargo.com/care.
Rick Rothacker: 704-358-5170, @rickrothacker
