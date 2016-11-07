Wall Street bonus prospects brighten after bond-trading bounce

For Wall Street’s bond traders and investment bankers, prospects for year-end bonuses are improving.
Incentive pay for fixed-income sales and trading personnel may fall as much as 10 percent and may even hold steady compared with last year, compensation consultant Johnson Associates Inc. said in a report Monday. That’s better than the 10 percent to 15 percent decline projected in August and a drop of as much as 20 percent expected in May.
The outlook for bankers who sell debt or equity on behalf of corporations has also improved, with year-end bonuses forecast to fall 10 percent to 20 percent, better than the 15 percent to 25 percent decline projected in August. Bankers offering merger advice will see their compensation fall 5 percent to 10 percent, Johnson estimated. That’s improved from a projected decline of as much as 15 percent in August.
The better outlook comes at the right time for Wall Street workers as managers are in the process of making initial compensation decisions. While staff is typically told about bonuses in December or January, discussions begin months before. The biggest global investment banks reported a second straight quarter of fixed-income trading gains after the first three months of 2016 were the worst since the financial crisis. Still, nobody’s expecting a bigger bonus just yet.
“All signs are pointing to a disappointing end to an overall lackluster year on Wall Street,” Alan Johnson, the founder of Johnson Associates, said in a statement. “Any hopes for larger bonuses will have to wait at least another year.”
Overall, compensation figures are projected to fall 5 percent to 10 percent, according to Johnson. The figures include both cash bonuses and equity awards for Wall Street, private bankers and asset managers, including those at private equity and hedge funds.
The lone bright spot for financial services is in retail and commercial banking, which are projected in a range of unchanged to up 5 percent, Johnson said. That’s the same as the company’s August projection.
