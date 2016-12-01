LendingTree announces leadership changes to support Charlotte growth

Charlotte-based LendingTree announced two leadership changes this week that the company says will help support its growth.
Previously the company’s chief revenue officer since June 2015, Neil Salvage has been promoted to the newly created role of president, and will manage “day-to-day business operations,” LendingTree said in a statement.
And Nikul Patel, who has been the company’s chief operating officer since June 2012, has been promoted to chief product and strategy officer, responsible for leading product innovation, consumer experience and corporate strategy, LendingTree said.
LendingTree, the online service that matches borrowers with lenders, announced in November a plan to more than double its Charlotte presence over the next five years by bringing on 314 new workers. The company will also renovate a new corporate office in SouthPark as part of the expansion.
“As we continue to focus on overall growth, it’s vital for our senior team to scale in tandem,” said Doug Lebda, LendingTree founder and CEO.
“With Neil’s growth mentality and un-matched operational experience alongside Nikul’s entrepreneurial mindset and deep industry knowledge, we’re extremely well-positioned for our next leg of growth.” he added.
