Wells Fargo offers to meet with tribal elders over protested pipeline in North Dakota

Wells Fargo has told tribal elders from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe that it’s willing to meet with them before year-end to talk about the bank’s role in the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has been the target of an ongoing protest by the tribe and others.
Wells Fargo is one of more than a dozen major banks with investments in the pipeline, including Citigroup and Charlotte-based Bank of America. Bank of America’s involvement drew protesters in Charlotte in September.
In a letter that some recipients posted on Twitter, Wells Fargo offered to hold a meeting with a “select group of tribal elders” before Jan. 1 and said it respects “all the differing opinions being expressed in this dispute.”
So many people are divesting from Wells Fargo that they want to meet with Standing Rock elders to talk. #NoDAPL pic.twitter.com/r5TmjdTXFL— Ruth Hopkins (@RuthHHopkins) December 2, 2016
In a statement provided to the Observer, Wells said the company is “committed to environmental sustainability and human rights” and that it hopes “all parties involved will work together to reach a peaceful resolution.” Reuters reported on the Wells Fargo letter on Friday.
Military veterans started to gather Sunday in North Dakota near the main Dakota Access pipeline protest camp, where they’ll join the several hundred people who are against the four-state, $3.8 billion project that’s largely complete.
Already, a few hundred of the group Veterans Stand for Standing Rock have arrived at the Oceti Sakowin, or Seven Council Fires, camp and the group’s GoFundMe.com page had raised more than $1 million of its $1.2 million goal by Sunday – money due to go toward food, transportation and supplies.
The Standing Rock Sioux tribe and others say the pipeline north of the reservation could pollute drinking water and threatens sacred sites and want changes made to its route. The pipeline is largely complete except for a short segment that is planned to pass beneath a Missouri River reservoir, and Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners says it is unwilling to reroute the project.
The proposed 1,172-mile-long pipeline would transport oil from the North Dakota Bakken region through South Dakota, Iowa and into Illinois.
The government has ordered people to leave the main encampment that’s on federal land in southern North Dakota by Monday. But demonstrators say they’re prepared to stay, and federal, state and local authorities say they won’t forcibly remove the protesters.
In its statement, Wells said it is “committed to supporting responsible development of all forms of energy, including large investments in renewable energy,” adding that since 2012 the company has invested more than $52 billion in environmentally sustainable businesses.
Wells also said it has provided banking and financial services to more than 200 Native American tribal entities in 27 different states and in the past three years has provided more than $11 million in charitable contributions to hundreds of tribal nonprofit organizations.
The San Francisco-based bank, which has its largest employee base in Charlotte, said it is one of 17 banks involved in financing the Dakota Access Pipeline. The bank’s loans represent less than 5 percent of the total amount, Wells said.
The Associated Press contributed
