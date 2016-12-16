Wells Fargo reports business decline in November as scandal fallout continues

Wells Fargo on Friday said it continued to see a decline in business in November as the San Francisco-based bank continues to suffer in the wake of a fake accounts scandal.
Consumer checking account openings were down 9 percent from October and 41 percent from November a year ago. Customer-initiated checking account closures were down 13 percent from October but up 2 percent from a year ago.
Among other figures disclosed Friday, credit card applications were up 3 percent from October but down 45 percent from a year ago.
“We were pleased that in November our existing customers continued to actively use their accounts and valued their relationships with Wells Fargo,” Wells CEO Tim Sloan said in a statement. “We remain focused on meeting our customers’ financial needs by providing great service and quality products.”
On Sept. 8, Wells agreed to pay $185 million in fines to resolve allegations that its employees, striving to meet aggressive sales goals, opened millions of accounts that customers may not have authorized going back until at least 2011. That spurred customer outrage, congressional hearings, new investigations and the retirement of Sloan’s predecessor, John Stumpf.
Starting in October, the bank began releasing monthly customer data to keep investors informed about the fallout from the scandal.
