Charlotte’s Carousel Capital closes largest investment fund to date

Carousel Capital, a Charlotte-based private equity firm, said Monday that it had raised $265.5 million from investors for its fourth and largest investment fund to date.
The new fund exceeded the firm’s initial goal and is about 25 percent more than its last fund, Carousel said. The investors include pension funds, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and a select group of CEOs across the Southeast.
Private equity firms pool money from investors to buy entire companies or investment stakes and then look to make a return by eventually reselling the companies or taking them public.
Carousel said it will continue to focus on buying companies headquartered in the Southeast in three sectors: business services; consumer products and services; and healthcare services.
Carousel was founded in 1996 by Erskine Bowles, a Charlotte banker and former chief of staff to President Bill Clinton, and Nelson Schwab, a corporate executive who led a buyout of Kings Entertainment Company, former owner of the Carowinds theme park.
Carousel is now led by four managing partners: Schwab, Charles Grigg, Bill Hobbs and Jason Schmidly. Since its founding, the firm has raised more than $750 million across four funds.
“We are thrilled with the success of this fundraising in a competitive capital raising environment,” Hobbs said in a statement. The firm has already committed 20 percent of the new fund to two investments and is evaluating other deals, he added.
Credit Suisse Securities served as placement agent for Fund IV and Latham & Watkins LLP served as legal counsel.
