Wells Fargo employees might lose work-from-home perk once Ballantyne site opens

Some Charlotte-area Wells Fargo employees who have been working from home could lose that arrangement once the bank moves into a new office building in Ballantyne this summer, the Observer has learned.
Under plans announced last year, San Francisco-based Wells Fargo intends to house 1,600 employees in the new 10-story Brigham building on North Community House Road. This week, Wells Fargo confirmed to the Observer that some of those employees could include those working from home.
“There could be some changes for team members who have had other arrangements,” Wells Fargo spokesman Josh Dunn said. “I don’t have a breakdown of that, but it certainly could.”
Dunn said some Wells Fargo employees have been working from home as the bank has faced shortages in office space in Charlotte, its largest employment hub. The Ballantyne Corporate Park building, which the bank plans to begin moving into in July, is expected to help ease those space issues, he said.
“Some lines of business have had different (employee work) arrangements to make do for the time being,” Dunn said. “This new arrangement will allow them to all be under the same roof.”
Other companies in Charlotte and elsewhere, such as Bank of America and Yahoo, have scaled back their work-from-home programs in recent years. In some cases, companies rolling back the programs cite concerns that the arrangements can stifle collaboration.
Just last week, The Wall Street Journal reported on tech giant IBM’s move to require thousands of its remote workers in the U.S. to relocate to a regional office or leave the company.
Dunn said Wells Fargo, which employs roughly 24,000 in the Charlotte region, is not eliminating its practice of allowing employees to work from home.
The company leaves it up to business unit leaders to determine employee work arrangements based on “evolving needs and evolving teams,” Dunn said. “We have not changed our corporate approach.”
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
