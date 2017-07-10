SunTrust picks new leader for Charlotte market

SunTrust Banks on Monday named a new president to oversee the Charlotte region for the Atlanta-based regional bank.
John Reid, who most recently served as Mid-Atlantic corporate banking head for HSBC, succeeds Jenna Kelly, SunTrust said. Kelly, who had held the role since 2015, was promoted in March to lead SunTrust’s Atlanta division.
Reid, whose appointment is effective immediately, will report to David Stevens, president of SunTrust’s Carolinas division, who sits in Greensboro.
According to SunTrust, Reid had been with London-based HSBC since 2011. Previously, he held roles with San Francisco-based Wells Fargo and Charlotte-based Wachovia.
SunTrust has been in North Carolina since 2004, the year it acquired Memphis, Tenn., lender National Commerce Financial. In Charlotte, SunTrust has expanded its operations, adding functions and opening a regional headquarters in SouthPark in 2015.
SunTrust remains a relatively small player in the Charlotte area, especially compared with Charlotte-based Bank of America and Wells Fargo. As of June 30, SunTrust was the sixth-biggest by deposits, with 0.64 percent market share, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
