Bank of America exec contacted about Uber CEO opening, report says

Bank of America executive Anne Finucane has been contacted by people close to Uber’s board of directors about the ride-hailing firm’s vacant CEO position, according to media reports Thursday.
Charlotte-based Bank of America declined to comment on the communications, which were first reported by news outlet Axios. A spokesperson for Uber did not respond to requests for comment.
Finucane has been a top lieutenant for CEO Brian Moynihan, who took the helm in 2010. Like Moynihan, she joined Bank of America in the 2004 FleetBoston Financial Corp. acquisition. During the financial crisis, she served as Bank of America’s top strategy and marketing executive, tasked with repairing the bank’s reputation.
Last month, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned after months of setbacks and scandals at the Silicon Valley transportation behemoth launched in 2009. The travails have included claims of sexual harassment and discrimination.
According to the Axios report, multiple individuals close to Uber’s board have reached out to Finucane. The publication said Finucane “is said to be intrigued by the opportunity, but has not yet held any official talks with the company or its retained executive search firm.”
Like Moynihan, Finucane lives in Boston. In May, she promoted Merdith Verdone to the position of chief marketing officer and took on more oversight of the bank’s environmental, social and shareholder-outreach work.
Verdone remains a direct report to Finucane, who continues to oversee marketing for the second-largest U.S. bank by assets and reports directly to Moynihan.
In 2015, during a reorganization among the bank’s top executives, Finucane was among those given a vice chairman title.
