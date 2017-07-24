Wells Fargo accidentally releases trove of confidential data

Gary Sinderbrand, a former Wells Fargo executive who subpoenaed the bank as part of a defamation lawsuit against a bank employee, in Northfields, N.J., July 21, 2017. Going far beyond his request, Wells Fargo turned over a vast trove of confidential information about tens of thousands of the bank’s wealthiest clients. The bank says it was accidental. JESSICA KOURKOUNIS NYT