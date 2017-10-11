Hornets announce deal with Charlotte-based community bank

Charlotte-based NewDominion Bank on Wednesday announced its sponsorship of the Charlotte Hornets, the first major league sponsorship for the community bank. Under the deal, NewDominion becomes the “preferred” community bank of the NBA team.
“We’re pleased to add NewDominion Bank to our family of Hornets partners,” Hornets President Fred Whitfield said in a statement. “Like the Hornets, NewDominion is not just based in Charlotte, it is rooted in the community here. We look forward to working together to make an impact in this city we both call home.”
The deal provides NewDominion with signage in Spectrum Center and hospitality opportunities, among other things, according to a press release. NewDominion said that and other marketing activities will help increase brand awareness for the bank, which was founded in 2005 and plans to double in size over the next few years.
“One of our company’s core values is being committed to our community and we believe that the Hornets are an integral part of that,” NewDominion CEO Blaine Jackson said in a statement. “Sports are a way to bring people together from across the region around one shared passion – in this case it’s basketball and our Charlotte Hornets. We’re excited to be able to deepen our commitment to our community through this partnership.”
The corporate partnership also calls for NewDominion to be the presenting sponsor of the new “Hornets BankShots” program: At the end of the season, NewDominion will donate $25 for every bank shot made by the team during the regular season to Classroom Central. The Charlotte nonprofit provides school supplies for children from low-income families.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments