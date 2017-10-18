LPL Financial’s Fort Mill, S.C., campus is shown in this file photo.
LPL Financial hires Wells Fargo veteran as chief investment strategist

By Deon Roberts

deroberts@charlotteobserver.com

October 18, 2017 5:48 PM

LPL Financial said it has hired a new chief investment strategist who will work out of the brokerage firm’s Fort Mill, S.C., campus.

Boston-based LPL, which has a large campus in Fort Mill, on Wednesday announced the hiring of John Lynch, who most recently served as a chief investment officer for Wells Fargo’s private bank.

In his new role, Lynch will lead an investment research team of 12 analysts. He will also be responsible for economic and market analysis, investment strategy, asset allocation, portfolio management and communicating with advisers, investors and the media, LPL said.

He replaces John Canally, who was based in Boston, according to LPL.

In his previous role with Wells Fargo’s private bank, Lynch had oversight of the Mid-Atlantic area for the operation that works with high-net-worth individuals.

Before that, his roles have included chief market analyst for Charlotte-based Wachovia, which Wells Fargo acquired in 2008.

Lynch will report to Chief Investment Officer Burt White, who is also based in Fort Mill.

Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts

