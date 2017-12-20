Fast-growing mortgage lender kicks off expansion of HQ near Charlotte

Movement Mortgage on Wednesday broke ground on a second building at its Lancaster County, S.C., headquarters, the latest expansion by the fast-growing company.
Movement unveiled the proposed 90,000-square-foot project in January, as it announced plans to add more than 700 new jobs over five years at the headquarters site. On Wednesday, Movement announced the building will be three stories and is scheduled to open in January 2019.
The expansion is designed to double the size of Movement’s operation in Indian Land’s Bailes Ridge Corporate Park on Highway 160, the company has said. In opening the headquarters last year, Movement relocated its former headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., and consolidated jobs that had been in nearby Ballantyne.
Never miss a local story.
Also Wednesday, Movement said departments to be housed in the new building will include information technology, retail sales support and its Movement Insurance affiliate. The new building, which Movement is investing $18 million to construct, will feature a gym and a cafe, among other amenities, the company said.
“This new building is another stake in the ground that cements our vision to keep gaining market share, to keep innovating and to keep serving borrowers with love and integrity,” CEO Casey Crawford said in a statement.
The Keith Corporation, a commercial real estate firm; general contractor Choate; and architectural firm LS3P are involved in the project.
Crawford, a former Panthers tight end, launched his mortgage company in 2008. Movement said it has grown since then from just four employees to more than 4,300 across the U.S.
Movement broke ground in March 2015 on the Indian Land headquarters, which was built with the aid of $53 million in incentives from South Carolina.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments