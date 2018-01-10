Bank of America has renewed its lease at uptown’s Fifth Third Center and will take on additional space, in a move that puts it occupying nearly half the 30-story building, Cousins Properties announced Wednesday.
Banking

Bank of America to take up more space in this uptown tower

By Deon Roberts

deroberts@charlotteobserver.com

January 10, 2018 05:34 PM

Bank of America has renewed its lease at uptown’s Fifth Third Center and will take on additional space, in a move that has it occupying nearly half the 30-story building.

The Charlotte-based bank has signed a renewal at the 698,000-square-foot North Tryon Street tower, which is one block over from Bank of America’s headquarters at Trade and Tryon streets, Cousins Properties announced Wednesday.

Atlanta-based Cousins, which owns the building, said Bank of America is renewing a 294,000-square-foot lease and adding 24,000 square feet. The deal also extends the lease to 2025, Cousins said.

Bank of America could not immediately be reached for comment.

Bank of America, which occupies other office space in and around uptown, is also set to anchor a 33-story office tower rising at the site of the former Observer building on Stonewall and Tryon streets. The bank has leased more than half of the space at that building, which is being developed by Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs.

Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, employs about 15,000 people in the Charlotte region.

Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts

