Pay will rise soon for 50,000 Wells Fargo workers, CEO says

SHARE COPY LINK Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said Tuesday, March 27, 2018 that the bank is in talks with gunmakers who are its clients. Sloan did not reveal names of the gunmakers citing client confidentiality. Jeff Siner

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan said Tuesday, March 27, 2018 that the bank is in talks with gunmakers who are its clients. Sloan did not reveal names of the gunmakers citing client confidentiality. Jeff Siner