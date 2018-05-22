Charlotte is losing this mortgage company to S.C.

Charlotte is losing the headquarters of RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corp., which is relocating just over the South Carolina border in exchange for a state incentives package.
RoundPoint, based in Parkway Plaza Business Park near Charlotte Douglas International Airport, plans to invest $34 million and create 1,100 new jobs in Fort Mill, S.C., according to an announcement Tuesday.
The new headquarters will be in Southbridge Business Park, at the former Charlotte Knights Stadium property, and is expected to be in operation by the third quarter of 2019. Developer Lincoln Harris and retailer Cato are developing the business park.
The RoundPoint project is receiving job development credits from South Carolina, as well as a $500,000 state grant to York County to assist with site preparation and building construction costs.
“We are very appreciative of the opportunity to move our headquarters to South Carolina," RoundPoint CEO Kevin Brungardt said in a statement. "Establishing our new headquarters here is an important part of our vision and growth plan as we add new employees to transform our business and achieve our aggressive business goals."
RoundPoint was the 25th largest mortgage servicer in the U.S. as of March 31, with $75 billion in residential loans, according to industry publication Inside Mortgage Finance.
It's not clear how many people RoundPoint currently employs. The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
RoundPoint is the latest company to ship Charlotte operations across the South Carolina border in recent years. Those have included Movement Mortgage, LPL Financial and Diversey, a cleaning products company that was spun off from Bubble Wrap maker Sealed Air.
The Rock Hill Herald contributed.
Comments