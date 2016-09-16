Wells Fargo CEO Stumpf being asked to testify at another hearing

Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf is being called to testify at another hearing before members of Congress over the bank’s sales practices that led to a $185 million fine this month.
Texas Republican Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said Friday that the panel has launched an investigation into regulators’ claims Wells Fargo employees opened millions of accounts that may not have been authorized by customers to meet sales goals.
The committee said in a statement Friday that Stumpf is being asked to testify at the hearing sometime later this month. Though the statement did not provide a date for the hearing, sources say it will likely occur next week, before Congress adjourns until after November elections.
A spokesman for the San Francisco-based bank declined to comment.
On Tuesday, Stumpf is set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee.
In a letter to Wells Fargo general counsel James Strother, Hensarling also asked the bank to make four top executives available for interviews with committee staff this month. That list includes Carrie Tolstedt, who oversaw Wells Fargo’s retail-banking operations, where the alleged practices took place.
Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry, President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Sloan and Chief Risk Officer Michael Loughlin are the other executives on the list.
“The committee is very concerned by these serious allegations and is investigating Wells Fargo’s questionable sales practices and corresponding agreements with federal regulators ...” the letter says.
The letter also asks Wells Fargo to provide all records relating to the sales practices that the bank gave the regulators who fined it. The letter asks for the records to be supplied by Sept. 23.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments