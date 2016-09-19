Bank analysts say Wells Fargo should cut CEO Stumpf’s pay

In two reports issued Monday, bank analysts called on Wells Fargo to slash pay for CEO John Stumpf, who will face questions this week from a Senate panel over the bank’s sales practices.
A report by investment bank FBR & Co. says Stumpf should agree to not take a bonus this year or to work for just $1. In a separate report, CLSA analyst Mike Mayo suggests Wells Fargo should reduce Stumpf’s compensation in an effort to hold him accountable for the bank’s practices.
Both calls come ahead of a Tuesday hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, which summoned Stumpf to testify on $185 million in government fines announced against the bank earlier this month. The San Francisco-based bank agreed to pay the amount to resolve claims its employees opened more than 2 million deposit and credit card accounts that may not have been authorized by consumers.
Wells Fargo declined to comment on the analysts’ reports. But in a statement, it said it is “prepared to provide the committee with information and to discuss steps we have taken to affirm our commitment to customers.”
Wells Fargo, whose largest employment hub is in Charlotte, also continues to face pressure to “claw back” compensation for retiring executive Carrie Tolstedt.
Tolstedt, who is based in San Francisco and ran the unit where the alleged abuses took place, was paid $9.1 million in salary, bonus and stock awards in 2015. She is also retiring with tens of millions of dollars in unvested stock and options.
In a letter last Thursday to Stumpf, five Democratic members of the Senate Banking Committee, including Massachusetts’ Elizabeth Warren, said it appears Wells Fargo has “multiple grounds” on which to trigger a claw back of some or all of Toldstedt’s incentive awards. On Tuesday, Stumpf is likely to face questions on whether the bank will claw back Tolstedt’s pay.
For his part, Mayo says Wells Fargo should claw back Tolstedt’s pay and/or reduce compensation for Stumpf.
The bank should also reconsider whether to continue to allow the person who chairs its corporate responsibility committee, Federico Peña, to remain in that post, Mayo says. Peña became chair on March 1, succeeding Judith Runstad, who retired from the board earlier this year.
But Stumpf should remain CEO, Mayo says, citing certain financial performance measurements on which Mayo said Wells has outperformed peers under Stumpf, who’s been CEO since 2007.
In an interview this month with CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Stumpf said he doesn’t plan to step down over the unauthorized-accounts scandal.
FBR did not comment in its report on whether Stumpf should stay or go. But the report says Stumpf should prepare for Tuesday’s hearing “as if it was the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis.”
“We are right before a critical election, where the majority in the Senate is very much in play and no member wants to be perceived as siding with a ‘Wall Street bank’ over the average consumer,” the report says.
Stumpf on Tuesday must “go into the hearing taking full personal responsibility” for the scandal and not lay blame on “rogue employees,” the report says.
“A strong performance by Stumpf could mark a positive turning point for the bank,” the report says. “A poor performance could intensify calls for Stumpf’s resignation.”
