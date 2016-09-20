Wells Fargo CEO to face tough questions Tuesday from lawmakers

Wells Fargo’s CEO is expected to be grilled on Tuesday by U.S. lawmakers on allegations the bank’s employees secretly opened accounts over a five-year period in order to meet sales goals.
John Stumpf, the 63-year-old head of the San Francisco-based bank, will testify at a 10 a.m. hearing of the Senate Banking Committee as it probes regulators’ claims the company opened more than 2 million deposit and credit card accounts that may not have been authorized by consumers. “I am deeply sorry,” Stumpf said in a copy of his testimony obtained by Bloomberg.
“I am going to explain this morning what happened and what we have done about it,” Stumpf said in the prepared remarks. “Wrongful sales practice behavior goes entirely against our values, ethics and culture.”
The remarks follow Wells Fargo’s agreement earlier this month a $185 million fine to resolve allegations brought by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the city and county of Los Angeles.
Banking industry officials say Wells Fargo, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, has much riding on what happens Tuesday. In a report Monday, investment bank FBR & Co. called it a “critical week” for the bank, whose largest employment hub is in Charlotte.
“We are right before a critical election,” the report notes, “where the majority in the Senate is very much in play and no member wants to be perceived as siding with a ‘Wall Street bank’ over the average consumer.”
“A strong performance by Stumpf could mark a positive turning point for the bank,” the report says. “A poor performance could intensify calls for Stumpf’s resignation.”
In a statement, Wells Fargo said it is “prepared to provide the committee with information and to discuss steps we have taken to affirm our commitment to customers.”
Wells Fargo’s reputation has been battered by regulators’ descriptions of “widespread illegal” practices dating to 2011 as front-line employees in branches faced pressure to hit sales goals. In some cases, regulators said, Wells Fargo employees created fake email addresses to enroll unknowing consumer in online banking.
In his prepared remarks, Stumpf said the scandal was not an “orchestrated effort” and that the company never wanted employees to open accounts that they didn’t need or want.
The bank’s stock has slid following the fine, costing Wells its status as the biggest U.S. bank by the combined dollar value of all its outstanding shares. New York’s JPMorgan Chase & Co. has since picked up that title. The fine has also led to calls for Stumpf’s resignation, a reduction in his compensation and a “claw back” of pay for Wells Fargo’s retiring head of its community banking unit.
On Monday, Wells Fargo said the head of risk for that unit has taken a leave of absence and been replaced in that role.
In a report Monday, Fitch Ratings, one of the biggest credit-rating agencies, called two million accounts a breadth that is “surprising.” The agency said the bank’s fine will not have any immediate rating implications but is credit negative for the company.
“While (Wells Fargo) emerged from the financial crisis in a much better position than similarly sized peers, we believe this issue creates reputational risk given the issue and allegations are understandable to the general public, in a way that misdeeds at other banks are not,” the report says.
