WSJ: Wells Fargo actively considering claw backs for CEO, top exec

Wells Fargo’s board is actively considering whether to “claw back” pay from CEO John Stumpf and former retail-banking head Carrie Tolstedt and is likely to make a decision before a congressional hearing Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
A board decision on the matter could be made as soon as Tuesday, according to the Journal, which cites an unnamed person familiar with the matter. The board wants to move before Stumpf faces questions Thursday on Wells Fargo’s unauthorized accounts scandal before the House Financial Services Committee, according to the paper.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment.
The San Francisco-based bank, which maintains its largest employee base in Charlotte, continues to face calls to recover executive pay following a $185 million fine it agreed to earlier this month.
In the settlement, Wells Fargo resolved regulators’ claims the bank’s employees opened more than two million accounts that may not have been authorized by customers from 2011 to as recently as this year. Wells Fargo has apologized and said it has made changes to its practices to prevent such behavior in the future.
Since the fine’s announcement, lawmakers and analysts have been pressuring the bank to take back compensation from Stumpf, Tolstedt and other top executives.
In a report Monday, industry analyst Mike Mayo wrote that Wells Fargo should take action to claw back compensation. In addition, Stumpf should voluntarily reduce his compensation for the current calendar year, Mayo wrote.
“Our support for the CEO is now wavering,” the report says.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
