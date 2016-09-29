Wells Fargo CEO to face lawmakers again Thursday

After being interrogated last week by a Senate panel, Wells Fargo’s CEO is expected Thursday to again face tough questions from U.S. lawmakers probing wrongful sales practices by the San Francisco bank.
Starting at 10 a.m., John Stumpf is scheduled to testify before the House Financial Services Committee, which has launched an investigation into an accounts scandal that’s rocked the third-largest U.S. bank by assets.
On Tuesday, Wells Fargo board’s announced that Stumpf, 63, will forfeit all of his outstanding unvested equity awards, worth $41 million, and forgo his salary during a board investigation. But that move didn’t silence all of the bank’s critics.
On Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, labeled the compensation decisions “piecemeal measures” because they do not recoup earlier compensation or vested stock awards. The reduced compensation represents only a fraction of the total pay and bonuses received by Stumpf, CEO since 2007, Warren said in a statement.
“I do not believe these actions are adequate,” she said.
Pressure is on Stumpf to deliver Thursday, after his performance at last week’s hearing was widely viewed as falling flat with lawmakers. Democrats on the committee released on Wednesday an eight-page list of queries they said were left unanswered at that hearing.
Lawmakers last week also excoriated Stumpf and the bank for not doing more sooner to prevent employees from opening accounts without customer authorization in order to meet high-pressure sales quotas. In one particularly memorable exchange, Warren charged Stumpf with “gutless leadership” over the bank’s firing of low-level employees but not any senior executives. She also told Stumpf he should resign.
Analysts have said the CEO could receive even harsher treatment on Thursday. House Republicans are poised to pounce on Stumpf, as they look to discredit the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, industry analyst Jaret Seiberg wrote in a report this week.
The bureau is among regulators that fined the bank $185 million earlier this month for “widespread illegal” sales practices that dated to at least 2011. Republicans have widely criticized the bureau since its creation in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law as having vast powers but no accountability.
Thursday’s panel includes three members from the Charlotte area: Republicans Robert Pittenger, Patrick McHenry and Mick Mulvaney.
The top Democrat on the 60-member panel is Rep. Maxine Waters, who represents Los Angeles, which sued Wells Fargo last year over the accounts and shared in the $185 million settlement. In a statement this month, Waters urged the U.S. Department of Justice “to pursue criminal cases wherever warranted” in the matter.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
