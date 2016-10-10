Bank of America, Wells Fargo branches still closed after hurricane

Bank of America and Wells Fargo on Monday said some of their branches remained closed after Hurricane Matthew ravaged parts of the East Coast.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 70 Wells Fargo branches across the South were closed, including 28 in North Carolina, largely because of power or access issues, spokeswoman Kristy Marshall said. The San Francisco-based bank also delayed openings Monday of more than 60 branches across the Carolinas and Virginia, she said.
Wells Fargo knew of no major damage to its properties in any state, although a few sites still need to be evaluated, Marshall said.
Jennifer Darwin, spokeswoman for Charlotte-based Bank of America, said about three dozen of the bank’s facilities have sustained noticeable damage or are having power issues and will likely be closed on Tuesday. Overall, the bank has seen minimal damage to its facilities, she said.
“At this point our focus remains on verifying the safety of our employees,” Darwin said.
“We continue to assess overall storm impacts and expect the majority of our sites to be operational,” she said.
The weekend storm has left more than 20 people dead in the U.S., including in the Carolinas, and others missing.
Heavy winds and rain left behind a trail of destruction from Florida to Virginia, damaging homes and knocking out power.
Duke Energy said Monday that thousands of customers in eastern North Carolina might not have their electricity restored until Sunday.
