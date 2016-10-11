How much will Wells Fargo scandal cost the bank? Analysts want to know

When Wells Fargo reports earnings on Friday, analysts will be eager to understand the financial costs from a major scandal over authorized accounts.
Friday marks the San Francisco-based bank’s first earnings call with analysts since Wells agreed last month to $185 million in fines to resolve allegations employees opened unauthorized customer accounts from 2011 to as recently as this year. Analysts say they are not expecting the scandal to have a significant impact on the bank’s third-quarter results, but they say it’s unclear how the ordeal could financially impact the bank over the longer term as far as lost business and future legal costs.
Wells Fargo faces a bevy of probes following revelations about its sales tactics, including by the Department of Labor, Justice Department and state attorneys general offices. On Friday, analysts are likely to ask Wells executives to discuss costs that could arise out of those investigations.
“Will (management) be ready to size the earnings impact from the recent fallout?” Deutsche Bank said in a report Tuesday.
In the month since the bank agreed to the $185 million in fines, the average of analysts’ estimates for its 2017 adjusted earnings per share dropped by 1.3 percent to $4.14, Bloomberg News reported. It was the largest decline among the six biggest U.S. banks.
Independent bank analyst Nancy Bush said management may not be able to provide many specifics on the cost at this point.
“There may be some reserve building for legal reserves, settlements, etc.,” she said.
Wells Fargo declined to comment.
For the quarter that ended Sept. 30, at least, some analysts aren’t expecting the scandal to significantly mar financial results.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Wells Fargo held an hour-long call on Monday with 500 senior executives to discuss the bank’s strategy to move past the controversy.
The executives said growth in new retail banking business likely would be down due to the scandal, according to the paper, which reviewed a recording of the call led by CEO John Stumpf. But the executives added that efforts by some states to penalize the bank by suspending parts of their business weren’t having much effect, the paper reported.
“To say the last month has been difficult is an understatement,” President and Chief Operating Officer Timothy Sloan said on the call. “It’s going to be harder for a while, and we get that.”
California, Illinois, Chicago and Seattle have halted some business with the bank following allegations Wells employees opened more than two million accounts customers may not have authorized. North Carolina’s treasurer has said the state is monitoring the situation, while U.S. lawmakers have called on Stumpf to resign and for Wells Fargo to be broken up.
