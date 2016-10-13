Wells Fargo CEO has left, but ‘this is not over,’ analyst says

Wells Fargo’s CEO resignation on Wednesday marked the latest step in the bank’s efforts to recover from a major sales scandal. But reactions to the move show it won’t be enough to silence elected officials and other critics of the bank.
“This is not over,” Jaret Seiberg, an analyst with Cowen and Co., wrote in a research note. CEO John Stumpf’s resignation is a positive move to address concerns from lawmakers, Seiberg wrote, but he noted the San Francisco-based bank still faces pending federal investigations, including criminal probes.
“We continue to expect that Wells Fargo will be bogged down in this controversy for the next two years,” he wrote.
Wells named Tim Sloan, its president and chief operating officer, to succeed Stumpf five weeks after regulators alleged the bank opened unauthorized accounts affecting millions of customers on Stumpf’s watch as chief executive. On Wednesday, the San Francisco-based bank said Stumpf, 63, will retire immediately.
The move did little to appease Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who in a Senate hearing last month accused Stumpf of “gutless leadership” for not resigning or returning all compensation he earned during the years unauthorized accounts were being opened.
“Mr. Stumpf should resign, return every nickel he made while this scam was going on and face an investigation by the Justice Department and SEC. So far, he’s one for three,” Warren said in a statement. “If Mr. Stumpf is leaving with all of his ill-gotten millions, that’s still not real accountability.”
Wells Fargo’s announced last month that he would forfeit all of his outstanding unvested equity awards, worth $41 million, and forgo his salary during a board investigation.
On Wednesday Wells spokesman Oscar Suris said Stumpf will receive no additional severance for leaving. But Stumpf will still retire with roughly $120 million in stock, deferred compensation and retirement benefits, according to an analysis by Chicago-based human resources consultancy Overture Group.
Some industry analysts said Stumpf’s retirement is a step in the right direction for the third-largest U.S. bank by assets. But they said big challenges remain.
“I believe that his decision will in the end change the dynamic of this issue very little,” Marty Mosby, an analyst for Tennessee-based Vining Sparks, wrote in a research note. “His early departure now exposes Tim Sloan to the same scrutiny that it seems John Stumpf couldn’t overcome.”
“The issues don’t go away because Tim Sloan is a different person now leading the company,” Mosby wrote. “The angst and frustration that has been hurled at Wells Fargo is at the management team’s overall handling of this issue as a group, not John Stumpf personally.”
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments