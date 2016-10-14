Wells Fargo reports drop in third-quarter profits

Wells Fargo on Friday said it made profits of $5.6 billion in the third quarter 2016, down from $5.8 billion in the same quarter last year.
Friday’s figures mark the first quarterly results from Wells Fargo since it struck a settlement last month with regulators who accused the bank of “widespread illegal practices” in opening millions of accounts customers may not have authorized.
On Wednesday, Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf, 63, resigned amid mounting fallout over the scandal. The San Francisco-based bank named President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Sloan, 56, as Stumpf’s replacement.
Sloan is likely to face questions Friday from analysts on the scandal’s impact to the bank’s bottom line, during a 10 a.m. conference call on Wells’ third-quarter results.
In a statement Friday, Sloan said he is “deeply committed” to restoring trust in the company.
“We know that it will take time and a lot of hard work to earn back our reputation, but I am confident because of the incredible caliber of our team members,” he said. “We will work tirelessly to build a stronger and better Wells Fargo for generations to come.”
Since the $185 million settlement was announced, Wells Fargo has lost big customers.
For example, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs this month said he was suspending $30 billion in investment activity with Wells, while Chicago Treasurer Kurt Summers said he is divesting $25 million invested with the bank. The move follows a similar step by California’s treasurer.
New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank, kicked off bank earnings season by reporting Friday its profits fell 7.6 percent from a year ago to $6.29 billion.
New York-based Citigroup, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank, also reports third-quarter results Friday.
Next week, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley will report their results.
Wells Fargo, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, has its biggest employee hub in Charlotte with more than 23,000 employees.
