Bank of America's 3Q profit rises 7 percent

Bank of America reported third-quarter profits of $5 billion on Monday, up 7 percent from the same period last year, as the Charlotte company grew revenue and continued to slash expenses.
Revenue increased 3 percent, in an era when low interest rates post challenges to banks’ ability to grow profits. Expenses also fell by 3 percent as the second-largest U.S. bank by assets eliminated more positions and branches.
The bank cut about 1,500 positions in the quarter, leaving it with 209,009 employees. Branches fell by more than 50 to 4,681.
Loans and deposits were up from the third quarter of last year. Trading revenue, excluding an accounting adjustment, increased 18 percent to $3.7 billion.
“We delivered strong results this quarter by staying true to our strategy of responsible growth and focusing on the quality of the relationships with our customers and clients,” CEO Brian Moynihan said in a statement Monday.
Monday’s results come after Bank of America in July unveiled plans to reduce its annual noninterest expenses to about $53 billion by the end of 2018 - from about $56.3 billion over the previous 12 months.
That plan comes as Moynihan has sought to streamline a company that grew unwieldy after decades of acquisitions - and to lower expenses at a time when banks are struggling to boost revenues because of low interest rates.
Expenses in the third quarter fell 3.3 percent compared with the same quarter last year, to about $13.5 billion.
Bank of America, the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, has also been chipping away at expenses through its Simplify and Improve initiative, launched in 2014 and designed to streamline work processes. That effort has resulted in job reductions in Charlotte and elsewhere.
Bank of America becomes the latest large U.S. bank to report third-quarter results. Big banks began releasing their results Friday:
New York-based JPMorgan Chase & Co., the largest U.S. bank, said profits fell 7.6 percent from a year ago to $6.29 billion. New York-based Citigroup, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank, said it earned $3.8 billion in the quarter, down 11 percent from a year ago.
San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, the third-largest U.S. bank, said third-quarter profits dropped 3 percent to $5.6 billion compared with a year ago.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments