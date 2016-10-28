Can Wells Fargo change with insiders still in charge?

Wells Fargo’s massive sales scandal has cost the jobs of the CEO, more than 5,000 rank-and-file workers and the head of the company’s community banking unit.

But by and large, the faces at the top of the San Francisco-based bank remain the same. And for some, that raises the question of whether new CEO Tim Sloan, a Wells Fargo veteran, can keep his pledge to overhaul the company’s culture.

“When companies get into deep trouble financially, or in this case malfeasance, bringing in outside people is a common practice, and that was not done here,” said Michael Useem, professor of management at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. “It’s unusual given the magnitude of this disaster.”

Long-simmering populist anger at big banks has flared anew amid claims that Wells Fargo employees, rushing to meet sales goals, opened millions of accounts that customers may not have authorized.

The lack of prosecution so far of any bankers in connection with the Wells Fargo scandal has also given ammunition to critics who argue Wall Street executives too often are given a pass for wrongdoing.

“It’s not a square deal when the people that are fired are the tellers who make 15 bucks, and the senior execs walk off with $100 million,” U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., said at a September hearing on the scandal. “These 5,300 tellers, they didn’t come up with this scheme on their own.”