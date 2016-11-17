Wells Fargo to reveal latest post-scandal customer traffic numbers

Wells Fargo on Thursday morning is set to disclose customer activity for October, part of its effort to update investors on the impact of a sales scandal that has shaken the third-biggest U.S. bank.
In its first such report, the bank said it saw a slump in branch activity in September, the same month it reached a $185 million settlement with authorities to resolve allegations that its employees created unauthorized customer accounts. Customer visits with bankers fell 10 percent, credit card applications fell 20 percent and consumer checking account openings fell 25 percent compared with a year earlier, the San Francisco-based bank said.
October’s figures will be especially telling for investors, giving them their first full-month snapshot of how customers reacted to the scandal, which became national news with the Sept. 8 settlement.
Earlier this month, CEO Tim Sloan signaled to investors that the October report could show a larger crimp on business.
“My expectation is that when we report to you the detailed October metrics that they’re going to be softer than what we saw in September,” Sloan said at a conference in Boston.
“We are prepared for things to get worse before they get better,” he said, noting: “It’s too early to determine the longer-term impact to customer activity.”
October findings are expected to be released at 9 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. conference call for investors with Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry and Charlotte-based community banking head Mary Mack.
Thursday’s report comes after Wells Fargo has promised to continue updating investors on business trends in the wake of the scandal. At the Boston conference, Sloan said investors can expect such reports around the middle of each month at least into January.
Revelations that customers opened millions of accounts that customers may not have authorized have tarnished the bank’s image, cost Sloan’s predecessor John Stumpf his job and sparked a bevy of new federal probes.
While September’s report showed a hit to the bank’s branch business, other measures appeared to show resiliency.
For example, the bank noted overall customer traffic in its branches and call centers remained at levels typical for September. The bank also said debit and credit card transaction volumes were up from September 2015, and it reported growth in primary consumer checking customers.
But Wells has also lost large business deals from Massachusetts, California, Illinois, Ohio and other state and local governments over the scandal.
This week, Charlotte City Council member LaWana Mayfield criticized Wells Fargo over the scandal as council members prepared to vote on a routine insurance contract with Wells Fargo Insurance Services.
Ultimately, council members approved the contract. But Mayfield tried to postpone the vote, saying the city needed to “set an example of who we do business with.”
