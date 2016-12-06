Bank Watch

December 6, 2016 10:59 AM

Bank of America to give lowest-paid employees a raise, Moynihan says

By Deon Roberts

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said on Tuesday the Charlotte-based company plans to raise the pay of its lowest-paid employees up to $15 an hour.

Moynihan discussed the plan at an industry conference in New York. He did not disclose which types of employees would be affected.

A Bank of America spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment.

In July, JPMorgan Chase said it would raise its minimum pay to a range of $12 to $16.50 an hour, depending on market and location factors.

