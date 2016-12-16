Bank of America CEO says NC missing out on jobs from HB2

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan said North Carolina continues to be passed over by employers considering places to locate jobs because of House Bill 2, the state’s controversial law restricting protections for LGBT people.
“I know that’s going on because of my travels: I talk to people, and I know people that are making the decisions,” Moynihan said in an Observer interview Friday. “This is not theory. This is actually happening.”
Moynihan urged for a “resolution” of the situation, noting that he and others with the Charlotte-based bank as well as the Charlotte Chamber “have been working on this hard.” Democrat Roy Cooper, elected the state’s governor last month, has opposed the bill and called for its repeal, but the Republican legislature has shown no signs of supporting such a move.
Since its passage in March, the law has caused Charlotte to lose the ACC championship football game, the 2017 NBA All-Star Game and an expansion by payments firm PayPal, among other economic blows. In the latest fallout, the San Francisco Symphony announced Monday the cancellation of its North Carolina concerts, both in Chapel Hill.
Some people might measure HB2’s effect by the jobs and events that have pulled out of the state, Moynihan said.
“But the real risk is not the pulling out – that’s a risk and you feel it more – it’s the risk of never coming in,” the 57-year-old CEO said.
“Behind the scenes, people are making choices about where they’re going to do things, whether they’re going to hold a convention here, whether they’re going to locate jobs here,” he said.
“The question is: Do you stay on the list or do you get knocked off? That’s the challenge we’ve got to get through,” Moynihan said. “I think it’s got to get solved in a way that just gets you off the discussion set so you’re not in the knock-off list.”
North Carolina could be generating even more business than it is if not for HB2, he said, adding: “The state is very conducive for people to come here. It always has been.”
Earlier this year, Bank of America was among major companies, including Apple and Facebook, whose CEOs signed a letter asking now outgoing Gov. Pat McCrory and the General Assembly to repeal the law.
Bank of America Chief Administrative Officer Andrea Smith, who participated in Friday’s interview, said Cooper’s election adds “a new voice in the conversation.” She stopped short of saying whether Cooper’s victory gives her hope for a repeal.
“We’ve been very vocal in opposition,” Smith said. “We’ve really been trying to get this discussion off the table.”
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
