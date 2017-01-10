Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker announces retirement

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker, whose territory includes Charlotte, will retire in October, the Fed announced Tuesday.
Lacker joined the Richmond Fed in 1989 and served in various leadership positions before being appointed to his current position in August 2004.
“It’s been an honor to serve the Federal Reserve,” Lacker said in a statement.
“I feel fortunate to have spent time throughout the Fifth District learning first-hand about people’s economic experiences and to have participated in some of the most extraordinary policy deliberations in our nation’s history,” he said.
The Richmond Fed said its board of directors has formed a search committee to identify a replacement for Lacker. Margaret Lewis, chair of board and former president of the capital division for hospital chain HCA, will led the search committee.
Executive search firm firm Heidrick & Struggles will assist the committee in the nationwide search.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
