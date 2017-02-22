Bank of America CEO says NC still missing out on jobs because of HB2

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan told a Charlotte audience Wednesday that House Bill 2 continues to hurt North Carolina’s economy, as companies and organizations choose other states to locate jobs and conventions.
“These are people that talk to me one-to-one,” the chief executive of the Charlotte-based bank said at a World Affairs Council of Charlotte luncheon. “I know employers who have choices to make..”
His comments are similar to those he gave the Observer in an interview in December, when he said North Carolina could be generating even more business than it is, if not for the controversial law restricting protections for LGBT people.
Moynihan noted the bill hasn’t chilled all economic activity in the state. But he said the law acts as a constraint on North Carolina’s economy by costing it some opportunities.
“The question (is) could it be higher, faster, better? That’s the debate,” Moynihan said, pointing out North Carolina might not always be aware of what it’s missing out on.
“That’s the question,” he said. “What’s going on that you don’t know about? What convention decided to take you off the list? What location for a distribution facility took you off the list?”
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments