Bank of America exec Bessant to head committee over North Tryon revitalization

Bank of America executive Cathy Bessant will chair the advisory committee overseeing a previously announced plan for reshaping a 50-square-block area of uptown, county and city officials said Tuesday.
Besssant, chief operations and technology officer for the Charlotte-based bank, and other local community leaders and property owners on the North Tryon Advisory Committee will activate the plan, city and council officials said in a statement. Specifically, the committee “will develop the strategies, timelines and resource needs” to make the plan a reality, the statement says.
“A key element to the success of the advisory committee and the implementation of the vision is strong leadership,” Dena Diorio, Mecklenburg County manager, said in the statement. “Cathy’s experience at Bank of America as well as her commitment to the Charlotte community makes her the perfect choice to serve as the chairperson,” Diorio said.
Mecklenburg County commissioners approved the North Tryon plan in September. The City Council approved it last month.
The vision plan will “build upon North Tryon’s already rich arts and cultural offerings to cultivate a dynamic and inclusive new uptown neighborhood,” Tuesday’s statement said, adding that implementation will occur over the next 15 years.
Bessant said in the statement that there has been “great progress made in Charlotte. But “there remains an urgent need to accelerate economic growth and support development that embraces the broad range of ages, incomes and cultures that make this community so special,” she said.
The North Tryon plan “will help Charlotte remain the envy of cities across the country,” Bessant said.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
Comments