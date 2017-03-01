Wells Fargo: Number of customers affected by sales scandal could be bigger than thought

Wells Fargo said Wednesday the number of customers affected by its massive sales scandal could end up higher than previously thought, as the bank continues reviewing the matter.
In September, authorities fined the San Francisco-based bank $185 million over claims employees may have opened as many as 2.1 million accounts without customer permission. In a new disclosure included in a securities filing Wednesday, the bank said it could discover an increase in the number of potentially affected customers as reviews and data analysis continue.
The disclosure did not provide an estimate for how many more affected customers could be found.
Wells noted in the filing that it continues “to refine our practices and methodology used to identify, prevent and remediate sales practices related matters.”
That work could lead to uncovering more affected customers, but “we would not expect any incremental customer remediation costs to have a significant financial impact,” Wells said.
Wells Fargo continues pushing to repair its reputation and change its practices in the wake of the scandal, which tainted the image of the third-largest U.S. bank.
In its latest action, on Wednesday it announced that eight top executives, including its CEO, won’t receive cash bonuses for 2016, a move Wells said is designed to “reinforce” accountability at the bank.
