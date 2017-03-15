Bank of America’s top executives received big raises last year, new filing shows

Bank of America’s top executives all received raises for their work in 2016, a regulatory filing Wednesday shows.
The Charlotte-based bank last month disclosed CEO Brian Moynihan’s compensation rose 25 percent to $20 million, a figure that includes $1.5 million in base salary and the rest in stock. The bank’s proxy filing on Wednesday reveals how other major executives have been compensated:
▪ Paul Donofrio, chief financial officer: $11.25 million, up 7.1 percent. The figure is made of $850,000 in base salary, a $4.16 million cash bonus and the rest in stock.
Bank of America noted in Wednesday’s filing Donofrio led the company’s multiyear strategic business plan, guided the company in exceeding targeted capital ratios and worked on expense management.
▪ Geoffrey Greener, chief risk officer: $10.5 million, up 13.5 percent. The total represents $850,000 in base salary, a $3.86 million cash bonus and the rest in stock.
Bank of America said Greener emphasized the company’s responsible growth strategy and helped develop systems to monitor and assess risk.
▪ Terry Laughlin, head of global wealth and investment management: $10.25 million, up 7.9 percent. The figure involves $850,000 in base salary, a $3.76 million cash bonus and the remainder in stock.
Laughlin increased net income for his unit by 8 percent to $2.8 billion, the bank noted.
▪ Thomas Montag, chief operating officer: $17 million, up 9.7 percent. That total is made of a $1 million base salary, $6.4 million cash bonus and the rest in stock.
Under Montag, the company increased its global markets revenue by 7 percent to $16.1 billion and its global banking revenue by 5 percent to $18.4 billion.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
