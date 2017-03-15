Wells Fargo executives made more money in 2016 despite scandal, filing shows

Wells Fargo’s top executives made more money last year despite the San Francisco-based bank’s major sales scandal, according to disclosures the company made Wednesday.
As previously announced, executives didn’t get cash bonuses but their salaries and stock awards were higher than what they received in 2015. The filing shows the stock awards and salary increases were made in early 2016, before the sales scandal become public in September.
Among the executives, CEO Tim Sloan earned $12.8 million in stock and base salary, up from $11 million when he served as president and chief operating officer.
Wednesday’s filing provides the first complete picture of how Wells Fargo compensated its highest-ranking executives in a year marred by a sales scandal that erupted in September. Earlier this month, the bank announced eight top executives weren’t getting cash bonuses for 2016 but didn’t detail other changes being made to their compensation paackages.
The bank has said the eight executives lost bonuses to “reinforce” accountability at the bank following the scandal, not because of any specific wrongdoing. Wells also said it was reducing by up to 50 percent certain stock awards granted to the executives in 2014 and scheduled to be distributed this month.
Such moves add to the growing list of steps Wells has taken to move past the scandal, in which regulators accused employees of opening potentially millions of accounts without customer authorization to hit sales goals and receive bonuses. Employees went so far as to create phony email addresses so they could secretly enroll consumers in services they never asked for, according to claims the bank agreed to settle for $185 million.
In February, Wells Fargo said it was firing four executives “for cause” in its retail bank, the first terminations resulting from an ongoing board investigation of the scandal. The four had worked in Arizona, California and Minnesota. Last week, Wells confirmed three more executives in California and Arizona – the epicenter of the scandal – had left the company.
To date, none of those executives were based in Charlotte, where the San Francisco-based bank employs about 24,100, its largest employment hub.
Also based in Charlotte is Mary Mack, who in July was appointed to clean up the community banking unit at the center of the scandal. Mack, who had been running Wells’ brokerage arm, replaced community banking head Carrie Tolstedt, who left the company after the scandal erupted.
