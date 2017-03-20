More fallout for Wells Fargo over sales scandal: Branch activity falls again

Wells Fargo said Monday that customer activity in its branches, from account openings to teller transactions, fell in February from the same month last year.
It’s the latest monthly report the San Francisco-based bank has issued investors on branch activity since news erupted in September of a scandal involving fake accounts. Wells has continued to see lower year-over-year activity after authorities fined it $185 million over claims employees opened millions of accounts customers might not have authorized.
For February, the bank reported an 11 percent year-over-year drop in branch interactions, a measure that includes teller transactions and branch banker interactions. Consumer checking account openings declined 43 percent, while consumer credit card applications slid 55 percent.
Such declines come as investors are already concerned that persistent drops in the rate of new account openings could impair the bank’s ability to grow future revenues.
Wells Fargo on Monday noted this past February had one less day than February 2016. In a statement, Mary Mack, Charlotte-based head of community banking, said February’s trends were generally similar to January’s and within the bank’s expectations.
“It will take time for us to work through the changes we are making in our business, but we remain focused on strengthening our relationships with existing customers and building new ones with potential customers,” Mack said.
Improvements were made in other measures.
CEO Tim Sloan in a statement pointed out the bank’s customer experience survey scores increased for the fourth month in a row. Also, average consumer and small-business deposit balances were up 6 percent compared with February last year. Primary consumer checking customers rose 1.9 percent.
“In February, we were pleased to see that in general our existing customers continued to actively use their accounts and valued their relationships with Wells Fargo,” Sloan said. “We remain focused on meeting our customers’ financial needs by providing great service and quality products.”
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
