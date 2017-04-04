Advisory firm urges Wells Fargo shareholders to oppose 6 board members

Wells Fargo shareholders should vote against four board members up for re-election in the wake of the bank’s sales scandal, because of their failure to uphold their duties, says a prominent firm that advises investors.
In a report this week, Glass Lewis cites the “reputational damage inflicted on the company” from the scandal that erupted in September. All four members sit on Wells’ corporate responsibility committee, which showed “failure to properly fulfill its stated duties,” the report says.
The report, released ahead of the bank’s April 25 annual shareholders meeting, also recommends shareholders vote against the re-election of two other board members, John Chen and Susan Swenson. Glass Lewis says the two, who are CEOs of other companies, serve on too many other public company boards, raising concerns about their ability to fulfill their board duties.
Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders re-elect the nine other directors on the board.
It’s the latest setback for Wells Fargo, whose reputation has been tattered by revelations employers opened fake accounts without customers’ knowledge as they sought to meet high-pressure sales goals.
Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for comment, but the San Francisco-based bank has repeatedly pointed to steps it’s taken since the scandal to repair its image and practices.
On Tuesday, Wells announced the publication of an open letter from CEO Tim Sloan to customers thanking them for their loyalty and listing some of the actions the bank has taken since the scandal.
“I want to assure you that regaining your trust remains our top priority,” Sloan writes in the letter running this week in certain newspapers across the U.S.
Sloan noted “there is still work to do” at the bank, adding: “Even as I write this, we continue to introduce new ways to deliver services, develop our people and manage risks.”
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
