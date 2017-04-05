Wells Fargo picks Charlotte exec as its new head of operations

Wells Fargo has promoted a Charlotte-based executive as the new head of operations for the San Francisco-based bank.
Titi Cole, whose prior role included overseeing consumer credit strategy, will remain in Charlotte in her new post, Wells Fargo announced this week. She is succeeding Jerry Enos, also based in Charlotte and who is retiring after more than 35 years with Wells Fargo and predecessor Wachovia.
Cole will report to San Francisco-based Avid Modjtabai, Wells Fargo’s head of payments, virtual solutions and innovation and a direct report to CEO Tim Sloan. Cole will assume her new post April 17.
Cole’s current role is head of shared services for consumer credit solutions, the position she took when she joined Wells Fargo in 2015. Before Wells Fargo, she worked for Bank of America, where her roles included retail products executive. She’s also worked for BMO Harris Bank and McKinsey & Company.
Her community involvement in Charlotte includes serving as a past board member for Opera Carolina and the McColl School of Business at Queens University of Charlotte.
Deon Roberts: 704-358-5248, @DeonERoberts
