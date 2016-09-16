Coming soon at Charlotte’s airport: More construction, expanded concourse

Charlotte Douglas International Airport can feel like one big construction zone these days, and the airport is gearing up for its next round of expansion this fall.
Charlotte City Council voted this week to award two contracts for construction on the planned Concourse E expansion, totaling $55 million. It’s part of the airport’s $2.5 billion expansion plan over the next decade, which also includes a new control tower, terminal roadway, Concourse A North, fourth parallel runway and expanded terminal.
Here’s what the new Concourse E project will add:
▪ Gate expansion and training facility: The airport is adding 13 gates to the north and east sides of Concourse E, as well as more public bathrooms and an 8,500 square-foot training facility for airline employees. Archer Western Contractors won the $30.5 million contract.
▪ Baggage transfer and ramp expansion: An expanded concrete ramp, lavatory dump station, fueling facility and baggage transfer facilities will be added adjacent to Concourse E to support increased aircraft traffic. Edison Foard Construction Services was awarded the $24.5 million contract.
The projects are expected to be complete by summer 2019. Charlotte Douglas is owned by the city of Charlotte and funded through airline use fees, federal grants, parking fees and concession sales.
44.9 million
Passengers who used Charlotte Douglas in 2015
28 million
Passengers who used Charlotte Douglas in 2005
