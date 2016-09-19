Up for rezoning: Two apartment projects facing opposition

Two apartment projects that Charlotte city staff oppose are up for hearings Monday night at City Council’s monthly rezoning meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Government Center uptown. Both of the disputed projects – part of Charlotte’s record wave of apartments – are set for a vote by City Council next month, when City Council will approve or deny them.
Although opposition from staff doesn’t mean the projects won’t be approved, it can make the process more difficult and cause the developers to modify their plans. Here are some details on the two apartment proposals:
▪ Brookline Residential is seeking to build 260 apartments south of Northlake Mall, on Reames Road. In their analysis of the proposal, city planning staff say the apartments would be too dense for the area and would strain infrastructure such as roads. The apartments would also be about 50 percent denser than an apartment development on the other side of Reames Road.
“The multifamily development at the proposed density is out of character with the existing single family residential development and zoning on the west side of Reames Road,” staff wrote. “There are a number of outstanding issues related to transportation.”
▪ The other new apartment proposal is from Haven Campus Communities, which develops student housing. Located on on the south side of University City Boulevard, between Suther Road and John Kirk Drive, the proposal would allow 349 apartments in one building.
City staff said the proposed density is too much for the site – more than twice what the approved plan for the area suggests.
“The proposed density results in a single, massive building located along University City Boulevard,” staff wrote.
