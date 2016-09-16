Plans show 1M square feet of new office space at former Observer site

The redevelopment of the former Charlotte Observer site uptown includes plans for about 1 million square feet of new office space, according to documents filed this week with the city.
Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs bought the site at Stonewall and Tryon streets earlier this year for $34.1 million. The companies have been tight-lipped about their plans for the nearly 10 acres of prime uptown land, which filings indicate will be a large, mixed-use development.
Crews have torn down the former Observer building, and workers are clearing rubble from the site. Preliminary plans for the office portion of the redevelopment indicate 1 million square feet of office space – which could include actual offices as well as support and mechanical space for building systems – and 26,900 square feet of retail space.
Lincoln Harris couldn’t be reached late Friday for more information. A 1 million square-foot building would be the largest new office tower under development in the city. For comparison, the Bank of America tower is about 1.4 million square feet, and the Duke Energy Center is roughly 1.5 million square feet. The 25-story tower under construction at 300 South Tryon is 634,000 square feet.
The office building planned at Stonewall and Tryon won’t be Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs’ whole development: The preliminary plans filed so far only cover part of the site.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments