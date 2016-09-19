Take two: 188-room hotel is coming to Harris Corners site

A hotel developer is planning to build a 188-room, dual-branded Marriott hotel on Harris Corners Parkway, at the site of a previous hotel project that was demolished after construction stopped.
Near the intersection of W.T. Harris Boulevard and Statesville Road, the hotel by Raleigh-based MJM Group will include both a 94-room Courtyard by Marriott and a 94-room Marriott Residence Inn. The hotels will share a lobby, as well a swimming pool, exercise room and meeting rooms.
Construction is set to begin this month and wrap up in March 2018. The 130,000 square-foot hotel is expected to cost $45 million. The Lawrence Group is the architect, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company is the general contractor abd Gray Design is doing interior design. St. Louis-based Midas Hospitality will manage the hotel, and Live Oak Bank, based in Wilmington, is financing the project.
“This dual-brand concept is perfect for the area’s mix of corporate transient and extended stay clientele. The location’s proximity to so many of Charlotte’s corporate and leisure demand generators, focal points and highways will help us draw visitors from near and far,” said Midas Hospitality principal Kurt Furlong, in a statement.
MJM bought the land in Sept. 2012 for $1.9 million, real estate records show. The original, partially finished hotel on the site was torn down in July 2015, after construction stopped amidst disputes between the developer and contractors over construction quality.
“The location, amenities, and the brand-mix make this a destination hotel for both corporate and leisure travelers,” said Anuj Mittal, of MJM, in a statement.
MJM and Midas are teaming up on another Charlotte hotel project under development: A 120-room Residence Inn by Marriott in Steele Creek.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
