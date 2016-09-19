Crescent Communities constructing new industrial building in Fort Mill

Crescent Communities isn’t just building hip new mixed-use developments in places like uptown and NoDa: The company is also developing a major new industrial building in Fort Mill.
Called Lakemont East, the building will total 201,000 square feet. It’s part of Lakemont Industrial Park. Crescent has a long history of development in the area, where it has built more than 5 million square feet of industrial space.
“Crescent has a distinguished history as an industrial developer, and we felt the time was right to put this incredible industrial site into production,” said Brian Leary, president of commercial and mixed use at Crescent Communities. “We’ve brought Crescent’s value of ‘always innovating’ to bear on this infill site to deliver a building the market has told us it wants.”
The site has access to Interstates 77 and 485, and its 32-foot ceilings will accommodate uses such as warehousing and distribution to light and heavy manufacturing. Leary said the growth of e-commerce is a major driver of the development. Merriman Schmitt Architects and Gensler are designing the building, and US Bank is providing construction financing.
The development should be completed in mid-2017.
“With limited options for new industrial manufacturing space, Lakemont East will appeal to tenants who want to be part of this thriving submarket but who also value the thought and creativity that went into its design,” said CBRE broker Anne Johnson, who will market and lease the property with Bryan Crutcher on behalf of Crescent.
