What kind of shops do you want to see in the new Brooklyn Village development?

The developers behind the Brooklyn Village plan are wrapping up their community meetings, and one of the final meetings will be about the subject of retail.
That’s important, because bringing more shops and restaurants to uptown is a key part of the plan. The meeting, open to the public, is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at the Land Use & Environmental Services Agency at 2145 Suttle Avenue, off Wilkinson Boulevard.
“We’ll go into detail about the economic opportunity this development brings to the historic Brooklyn neighborhood and ask you what retail stores you want to see offered!” the developers wrote in an announcement of the meeting.
The plan to redevelop 17 acres of parks and government buildings in Second Ward is expected to bring thousands of residents over the next decade. The developers’ proposal calls for 2.3 million square feet of newly developed space.
Included in that is at least 250,000 square feet of new retail space. Here’s how that would be broken out under the plan, which isn’t finalized:
▪ Some specific retailer types to be included are “an authentic, specialty grocer: with “farm-to-aisle” offerings, upscale fitness centers such as yoga and Crossfit, necessity retailers like dry-cleaning and opticians, “chef-driven eateries,” a Cork & Kale restaurant, apparel and home furnishing retailers.
▪ 92,500 square feet of retail split between the ground floors of four apartment buildings.
▪ Three “big-box stores” occupying between 40,000 and 70,000 square feet each along South McDowell Street, and additional retail spots will be located in the proposed hotel building.
▪ “Mainstream retail anchors that are not currently operating within the immediate area will be considered, so long as they are uses complimentary to the boutique mix of merchants within the Village and those living in the area,” the proposal says. “Except for destination anchors critical to attracting desired specialty retail, ‘big-box’ retail will not be the main focus of the retail leasing strategy within the “urban village” portion of the development.”
▪ “Retailers and restaurants within the Village will generally be smaller in size, authentic, and approachable.”
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments