Mecklenburg County helping expedite emergency repairs to damaged uptown businesses

Last week’s protests in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott left uptown buildings from the EpiCentre to Stonewall Street with shattered windows, as some shops were looted and others hit with rocks, trash cans and bottles.
Mecklenburg County code enforcement officials said Tuesday that officials are expediting repairs needed for those businesses. Many of the commercial repairs will require building permits and inspections, which the county issues. Inspectors have been visiting uptown businesses to offer more information and guidance on getting those permits quickly, county officials said.
Most emergency permits for repairs will be issued in 24 hours or less, Mecklenburg County officials said.
Here are some tips from the county for businesses that need emergency repair work after the unrest:
▪ Most repair work that requires a building permit must be done by a North Carolina-licensed contractor.
▪ Permits are issued to the contractor, and inspections are coordinated through the contractor.
▪ Contact the Commercial Technical Assistance Center with questions about whether repairs need building permits and licensed contractors by calling 980-314-CODE(2633) or at CTAC@MecklenburgCountyNC.gov.
Comments