Developers buy land for another hotel, retail on Providence Road near I-485

Childress Klein and and Crosland Southeast have teamed up to develop another hotel and more retail on Providence Road near their Waverly mixed-use development that’s under construction.
A joint venture between the firms has purchased an 8.5-acre parcel from developer Crescent Communities, part of the land at the Providence Farms development, near Providence and Ardrey Kell roads. Childress Klein and Crosland Southeast paid $4.5 million for the land, real estate records show.
Crescent won a rezoning last year that will allow a hotel and up to 30,000 square feet of shops and restaurants. Crescent is developing a 404-unit apartment building on the site, and plans to build single-family and townhouses as well.
“We appreciate the opportunity to partner with Crescent Communities and look forward to delivering a hotel and mix of retailers that will complement both the Crescent Providence Farm and Waverly communities,” said Chris Thomas, partner at Childress Klein, in a statement. They plan to develop several single-tenant and multi-tenant retail buildings on the site, as well as the hotel.
The acquisition shows that developers are still interested in adding more density along Providence Road just south of I-485, where several mixed-use centers are emerging on land that was mostly vacant.
On the east side of Providence and Ardrey Kell, Crosland Southeast and Childress Klein are already working on one venture, the 90-acre, mixed-use Waverly community. Anchored by a new Whole Foods, the development also includes apartments, office buildings, dozens more shops, houses and a hotel.
Across the street, on the west side of Providence Road, Lincoln Harris is redeveloping a former golf course into the 190-acre Rea Farms community, which will include offices, a retail shopping center, apartments and houses.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
