Crescent names new head of resorts/second homes

Charlotte-based developer Crescent Communities has been most visible locally developing mixed-use projects in dense, urban areas in Charlotte. But the company also develops resorts (as well as industrial and suburban communities), and Crescent has appointed a new head of its “resorts and second homes” team.
David O’Donoghue will oversee sales, marketing, development and property management at Palmetto Bluff, a 20,000-acre development in the lowcountry in South Carolina. It’s between Hilton Head and Savannah. The company has been expanding Palmetto Bluff, with a bigger resort and more hotel rooms.
“With the recent $100 million expansion to create Montage Palmetto Bluff, and with the opening of Moreland, our newest residential village, Crescent has demonstrated this community is of utmost importance and significance to our portfolio,” said Andrew Carmody, president of Crescent Communities’ residential division, in a statement.
O’Donoghue worked most recently at DMB Associates, which develops and operates resorts.
“I have admired Palmetto Bluff for years and am honored to serve in a position in which I’m entrusted to maintain its great reputation,” he said.
