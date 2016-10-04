Charlotte’s newest apartments are mostly one-bedroom units and studios

When the Greater Charlotte Apartment Association toured five brand-new communities last week, the first thing that stood out was the level of luxury amenities, from wine fridges to indoor basketball courts. But another notable feature: Most of the new apartments are made up of one-bedroom units and studios.
At four of the five apartment buildings, one-bedroom and studio units make up a majority of apartments, ranging from 54 percent at Encore SouthPark to 67 percent at Mercury NoDa. That’s higher than the average in the Charlotte market, where a majority of units are two- or three-bedrooms, and shows how developers have shifted to a mix of apartments that favors far more one-bedroom and studio units.
Only one of the apartments we toured, Legacy 521 on Greythorne Drive in Ballantyne, had a majority of two- and three-bedroom units (73 percent). It’s also the least dense, with 15.5 units per acre vs. 87 units per acre at Encore SouthPark.
So, why does it matter? One-bedroom and studio apartments are usually more expensive (on a per-foot basis), and while they can be great for young, single renters or couples, it’s harder for families to find a place to live in rental communities where many places don’t have two or more bedrooms. And studio and one-bedroom apartments might be less appealing to current renters as they age out and start having families of their own.
(For an in-depth look at this issue playing out in Washington, D.C., read this Washington Post story, “In gentrifying D.C., apartments for large families are quickly disappearing.”)
$1.305
Average rent-per-square foot for Charlotte one-bedroom apartments
$1.022
Average rent-per-square foot for Charlotte two-bedroom apartments
93.1 cents
Average rent-per-square foot for Charlotte three-bedroom apartments
Source: Real Data
Across the Charlotte region, almost 60 percent of all apartments are two- or three-bedroom units, according to Charlotte-based Real Data. One-bedroom and studio units rent for less – $957 a month on average, vs. $1,052 for all apartments – and have a slightly higher vacancy rate, 7.1 percent vs. 5.9 percent for all units.
So if they rent for less and have a higher vacancy rate, why are apartment developers building so many one-bedroom and studio units in new buildings? The answer lies in the rent per square foot, the metric that companies use. On average, one-bedroom units rent for almost $1.31 per square foot in Charlotte, vs. 93 cents per square foot for a three-bedroom.
That means if you’re developing 200,000 square feet of apartments, you could see somewhere around 30 to 40 percent more revenue developing that space as one-bedroom and studio units (in this oversimplified example). With land prices already high – and rising – for many of the upscale, infill projects under development, developers need to maximize their returns.
You can see the per-foot price differential at Mercury NoDa, where a three-bedroom unit rents for up to $1.63 per square foot – but a studio can fetch $2.08 per square foot. There are 55 studios and four three-bedroom apartments in Mercury NoDa. At Village at Commonwealth, a three-bedroom goes for $1.43 per square foot, while a studio goes for $1.72 per square foot.
