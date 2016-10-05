Should Charlotte mandate affordable housing be built in every new development?

With Charlotte apartment rents jumping 35 percent in the past five years, rising inequality and the economic pressures of gentrification have been cited as root causes of the police shooting protests that rocked the city last month.
And with roughly 25,000 apartments under development in Charlotte – nearly all market-rate – more people are raising the idea of mandating more affordable housing reserved for low-income residents. Charlotte currently offers economic incentives, mainly increased density, for developers who voluntarily include affordable housing, but few developers take advantage of those.
At Tuesday’s Charlotte Chamber retreat, two prominent Charlotteans said they support the idea of mandating affordable housing in new developments. Hugh McColl, former chairman of Bank of America and one of the architects of the city’s rise, joked that he knew his real estate friends “will shoot me” for voicing the opinion, because most developers oppose the idea.
“I’d like to see that made a city ordinance that you have to build,” said McColl.
Harvey Gantt was elected the city’s first black mayor in 1983. “If you’re going to build 150 units, at least 15 of them should be affordable,” he said at the Chamber forum Tuesday.
So, would such an idea have any chance of success? The biggest immediate roadblock is that North Carolina state law doesn’t allow mandatory inclusionary zoning, as the practice of mandating a certain percentage of affordable units in new developments is known. Developers would be able to challenge any such requirement in court, where they’d have a good chance of prevailing.
@ESPortillo Correct -- it would not be permitted under North Carolina law. It also wouldn't solve the problem.— Joe Padilla (@REBIC) October 4, 2016
Fulton Meachem, CEO of the Charlotte Housing Authority, said as much.
“The state really regulates that,” Meachem said. But he said the problem isn’t going away: Service workers and other low-wage individuals risk being pushed further and further out of neighborhoods near where they work and would have access to good schools.
The development industry favors loosening regulations to increase the supply of new apartments and houses being built, which, they say, would lower the cost of all new housing, rental and for-sale. Housing advocates, on the other hand, usually point to new developments that cater to affluent renters and buyers and the size of the affordable housing deficit in many cities.
